'Cryptojacking' in Financial Sector Has Risen 269% This Year, SonicWall Says
Oliver Knight - CoinDesk
2022-07-26 11:27
The number of "cryptojacking" cases across the financial sector has risen by 269% in the first half of 2022, according to a report by cybersecurity firm SonicWall.
- Cryptojacking is a type of cyberattack where hackers implant a piece of software on a victim's computer that mine cryptocurrencies. Victims are often unaware of the exploit, which has contributed to the rise in cases, the report said.
- In previous years, government, healthcare and education sectors were the most common targets for cryptojacking, however there has been a "dramatic reshuffling" in 2022.
- "Cryptojacking targeting the retail industry increased 63% year-to-date, while attacks on the financial industry skyrocketed 269%," the report states.
- The number of attacks on the finance industry is now five times greater than retail, which is second highest.
- The rise has also been attributed to a decline in ransomware attacks, which is also caused by increased interest of cryptocurrency-related cyberattacks coupled with more stringent insurance processes around ransomware.
- “It [cryptojacking] has a lower potential of being detected by the victim; unsuspecting users across the world see their devices get unaccountably slower, but it’s hard to tie it to criminal activity, much less point to the source,” Terry Greer-King, SonicWall vice president for EMEA, told Tech Monitor.
