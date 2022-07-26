Institutional Traders Have Mixed Views About Tesla’s Decision to Sell Bitcoin

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Institutional Traders Have Mixed Views About Tesla’s Decision to Sell Bitcoin

Shaurya Malwa - CoinDesk
2022-07-26 09:42
Electric-car maker Tesla sold over $936 million of bitcoin (BTC) in the second quarter amid a broad crypto-market decline and weakening economic conditions, a decision that led to generally positive reactions among the retail crypto community. Institutional crypto traders were less sanguine.
In an earnings call, CEO Elon Musk said Tesla wanted to maximize its cash position amid the “uncertainty of the COVID lockdowns in China.” Tesla recorded a $64 million gain on the sale.
Institutional crypto traders had mixed views about the move. Some said it was justified given Tesla’s business interests; others said the decision could influence market participants.
“The Tesla news is indeed a bearish headline, but not completely unexpected,” Katie Talati, director of research at Arca, told CoinDesk. “According to their filings, Tesla sold their BTC reserves at about $29k over the past quarter as a way to have positive free cash flow. Without this, they would have reported cashflow negative results.”
Talati said the news was “not a knock on the fundamental thesis for bitcoin” but had more to do with Tesla's Treasury-management strategy during an overall down market.
“In the long run, this shouldn't matter as the success of BTC depends on adoption across many corporates, individuals, and governments, not just one company,” she said.
Vadym Synegin, vice president at Web3 ecosystem WeWay, took the opposing view. The sales came “against Tesla’s initial plans to hold the premier coin for the long term,” he told CoinDesk. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, was used “as a sacrifice” because the company had to bolster its cash position and performance in one of its most difficult quarters.
“Tesla said it is open to buying more bitcoin in the future, but industry stakeholders may not be pleased with the idea seeing the instability the firm can wield,” Synegin said. “Its influence is huge in the industry.”
“While every firm has its corporate strategy, the Tesla sell-off might trigger some to reconsider their positions in both the short and long term respectively,” he said.
Anton Gulin, business director at AAX Exchange, shared that view. While the sales were to do with “pure risk management and a desire to please investors before reporting,” retail investors take such actions seriously, he said.
“From an ethical point of view, Musk's actions and statements have already become a meme in their own right and are challenging to take seriously,” Gulin told CoinDesk. “It is just another example and indicator of why you should think with your head and not look for idols.”
“It is clear that [the] macro and micro factors are complex, and cash on hand is welcome," he said. "It is also impossible to miss that the market has become more liquid, and this sell-off has not buried it to the ground. The industry has moved on.”

Musk is not the Market

Other traders expressed the view that the bitcoin market is much larger even than any influential participant.
“If Tesla sold its bitcoin in Q2 of 2021, the impact of the news on the crypto market certainly would have been much greater,” Mikkel Morch, executive director at the crypto hedge fund ARK36, said to CoinDesk.
Tesla's purchase last year "gave the biggest cryptocurrency a much-needed boost from the narrative perspective. It was interpreted as an endorsement of bitcoin as an institutional-grade investment.” Since then, the situation has changed. “Bitcoin is now a global macro asset and, as such, is driven by forces much greater than Musk,” he said.
‘Granted, the price of bitcoin did have a knee-jerk reaction to the news, but a healthy pullback was actually expected after seven straight days of gains,” Morch said.
Meanwhile, the sale doesn't end Tesla's involvement in the crypto market. Musk said in the earnings call that the company was open to “boosting its bitcoin exposure in the future.” And the firm has kept its dogecoin holdings.
View full text