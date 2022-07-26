Binance Market Update (2022-07-26)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, down by -4.70% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,855 and $22,264 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,067, down by -4.47%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include POND , DEXE , and BADGER , up by 26%, 12%, and 10%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: