Binance Market Update (2022-07-26)
Binance
2022-07-26 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, down by -4.70% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,855 and $22,264 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,067, down by -4.47%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include POND, DEXE, and BADGER, up by 26%, 12%, and 10%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- CZ: Binance discovers security incident at "major" exchangeBinance's security team has discovered a security related incident at another major cryptocurrency exchange.
- Curve Finance Seeks One Million OP Token Grant from Optimism
- Crypto Is Coming to Esports: The Games and Economics of Tomorrow
- Tesla Recorded $64M Gain on Bitcoin Sales in Q2
- Decentralized Music Streaming Service Audius Shifts Balance of Power, Says Bank of AmericaAudius’ decentralized music streaming platform provides artists with greater profits and increased control, Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report Thursday.
- For the Fans: How DAOs Could Change Sports
- Digital Asset Investment Products See Inflows Of $30M Last Week - CoinSharesCoinShares' latest weekly flow report showed a fourth consecutive week of inflows into digital asset investment products. CoinShares also made a significant correction to its figure reported the previous week.
- Bitcoin Drops Even as Wall Street's 'Fear Gauge' Indicates Calm Ahead of Fed DecisionBitcoin fell even as the Chicago Board of Options Exchange's volatility index (VIX), a measure known as Wall Street's fear gauge, showed an absence of investor anxiety ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve rate increase on Wednesday.
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Jul 18th-Jul 24th): Cryptos Reach Critical Resistance
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6697 (-8.99%)
- ETH: $1412.19 (-8.07%)
- BNB: $243.1 (-5.30%)
- XRP: $0.3313 (-4.55%)
- ADA: $0.4688 (-5.62%)
- SOL: $35.92 (-8.20%)
- DOGE: $0.06137 (-6.21%)
- DOT: $6.68 (-6.44%)
- MATIC: $0.7547 (-9.03%)
- TRX: $0.0638 (-2.52%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- POND/BUSD (+26%)
- DEXE/BUSD (+12%)
- BADGER/BUSD (+10%)
