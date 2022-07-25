Binance Market Update (2022-07-25)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, down by -4.48% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,560 and $23,016 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,907, down by -3.49%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include DEXE , HIVE , and TROY , up by 36%, 14%, and 8%, respectively.

