JP Morgan Says Coinbase Shareholders Could Lose Out Due To Big Move

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

JP Morgan Says Coinbase Shareholders Could Lose Out Due To Big Move

Anvesh Reddy - Coingape
2022-07-26 01:13
After the recent reveal of cryptocurrency insider trading tipping scheme, another bad news could hit Coinbase shareholders. Ever since the top exchange announced employee layoffs, Coinbase has been in the news for wrong reasons. This time around, the company could look for alternatives as part of its employee compensation plans, as per JP Morgan.

Coinbase Shareholders At Risk

The Wall Street had on Monday informed clients that Coinbase shareholders “face risk of higher share dilution stemming from restricted stock units.” Same is the scenario with respect to the shareholders of Roginhood, it said. The restricted stock units (RSUs) could be included in employee compensation plans, it added. According to Kenneth Worthington, a JP Morgan analyst, Coinbase’s declining stock price could increase share dilution by 7% annually in coming years.
“Like their tech peers, both companies issue substantial equity in the form of restricted stock units (RSUs) to employees as a way to incentivize their staff while keeping cash compensation lower.”
In this situation, Coinbase could be compelled to compensate employees by issuing additional shares. This could lead to high dilution of existing shares. The JP Morgan analyst added that the new shares issued and dilution could reduce each company’s value by 30% over five years. Last month, Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating on Coinbase, recommending that the stock be sold. The recent crash in crypto markets led to the downgrade in rating.

Former Coinbase Manager Arrested For Tipping Insider Information

On Friday, the SEC charged three people, including a former Coinbase product manager, in the first ever crypto insider trading scheme. The employee had allegedly leaked sensitive information to his close ones before Coinbase made multiple announcements public. Coinbase employee Ishan Wahi helped to coordinate crucial announcements with his brother and a friend. The commission, in its complaint, mentioned that the scheme amounted to illicit profit worth around $1.1 million.
View full text