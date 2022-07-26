JP Morgan Says Coinbase Shareholders Could Lose Out Due To Big Move

After the recent reveal of cryptocurrency insider trading tipping scheme, another bad news could hit Coinbase shareholders. Ever since the top exchange announced employee layoffs, Coinbase has been in the news for wrong reasons. This time around, the company could look for alternatives as part of its employee compensation plans, as per JP Morgan.

Coinbase Shareholders At Risk

The Wall Street had on Monday informed clients that Coinbase shareholders “face risk of higher share dilution stemming from restricted stock units.” Same is the scenario with respect to the shareholders of Roginhood, it said. The restricted stock units (RSUs) could be included in employee compensation plans, it added. According to Kenneth Worthington, a JP Morgan analyst, Coinbase’s declining stock price could increase share dilution by 7% annually in coming years.

“Like their tech peers, both companies issue substantial equity in the form of restricted stock units (RSUs) to employees as a way to incentivize their staff while keeping cash compensation lower.”

In this situation, Coinbase could be compelled to compensate employees by issuing additional shares. This could lead to high dilution of existing shares. The JP Morgan analyst added that the new shares issued and dilution could reduce each company’s value by 30% over five years. Last month, Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating on Coinbase, recommending that the stock be sold. The recent crash in crypto markets led to the downgrade in rating.

Former Coinbase Manager Arrested For Tipping Insider Information

On Friday, the SEC charged three people, including a former Coinbase product manager, in the first ever crypto insider trading scheme. The employee had allegedly leaked sensitive information to his close ones before Coinbase made multiple announcements public. Coinbase employee Ishan Wahi helped to coordinate crucial announcements with his brother and a friend. The commission, in its complaint, mentioned that the scheme amounted to illicit profit worth around $1.1 million.