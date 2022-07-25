copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-25)
Binance
2022-07-25 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.01T, down by -3.89% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,688 and $23,016 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,893, down by -4.20%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include HIVE, NMR, and DEXE, up by 16%, 15%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Decentralized Music Streaming Service Audius Shifts Balance of Power, Says Bank of AmericaAudius’ decentralized music streaming platform provides artists with greater profits and increased control, Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report Thursday.
- For the Fans: How DAOs Could Change Sports
- Digital Asset Investment Products See Inflows Of $30M Last Week - CoinSharesCoinShares' latest weekly flow report showed a fourth consecutive week of inflows into digital asset investment products. CoinShares also made a significant correction to its figure reported the previous week.
- Bitcoin Drops Even as Wall Street's 'Fear Gauge' Indicates Calm Ahead of Fed DecisionBitcoin fell even as the Chicago Board of Options Exchange's volatility index (VIX), a measure known as Wall Street's fear gauge, showed an absence of investor anxiety ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve rate increase on Wednesday.
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Jul 18th-Jul 24th): Cryptos Reach Critical Resistance
- Series Of Class Action Lawsuits Filed Against Terra, Do Kwon And Affiliates
- Total Value in ETH 2.0 Deposit Contract hits an ATH of 13,152,149 ETH
- NFT Market Cap up down by 2.76 in 24H
- BTC Falls Below $22,000, Down 3.41% in 24 Hours
- Defi Data: Total Value Locked Is Down by 1.68% In 24H
- NFTs In A Nutshell: A Weekly Review
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 30, the Level Is Fear
- 236K BTC Sold by Large Institutions Since Terra’s Implosion in May
- Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Sees 3 Straight Negative Spikes After More Than A Year
- Crypto WODL Week 3: Share $10,000 in BUSD rewards
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7795 (-6.79%)
- ETH: $1525.69 (-5.40%)
- BNB: $256.2 (-3.25%)
- XRP: $0.3451 (-5.74%)
- ADA: $0.4911 (-6.92%)
- SOL: $38.48 (-6.65%)
- DOGE: $0.06486 (-5.58%)
- DOT: $7.05 (-5.87%)
- MATIC: $0.8269 (-7.02%)
- AVAX: $21.97 (-8.72%)
Top gainers on Binance:
