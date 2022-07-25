Binance Market Update (2022-07-25)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.01T, down by -3.89% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,688 and $23,016 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,893, down by -4.20%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include HIVE , NMR , and DEXE , up by 16%, 15%, and 14%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: