The HBAR Foundation announces support for SaucerSwap

HBAR Foundation, the development team behind the Hedera blockchain, announced via a blog post on Friday announced its support of SaucerSwap, a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on Hedera, bringing the next generation of DeFi to the crypto industry.

According to The HBAR Foundation, the SaucerSwap DEX leverages both the Hedera Smart Contract Service (HSCS) and Hedera Token Service (HTS), inheriting the full advantages of the Hedera network.

Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.