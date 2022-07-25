Multichain to Adjust Cross-chain Transaction Fees for USDT to BNB Chain, Polygon and Avalanche

The Multichain team announced via a blog post on Friday that will adjust the cross-chain transaction fees for USDT starting from 2022-07-22 at 10:00 (UTC). The team said USDT cross-chain transaction fees to BNB chain, Polygon and Avalanche will be adjusted from 0% to 0.01%. Furthermore, the minimum transaction fees are 0.5 USDT, while the maximum transaction fees are 1,000 USDT.

Multichain , previously known as Anyswap, is a decentralized cross-chain swap protocol and bridge infrastructure. The Multichain platform supports multiple blockchains, which enables users to swap and bridge tokens across numerous chains on one platform.