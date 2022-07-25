copy link
Multichain to Adjust Cross-chain Transaction Fees for USDT to BNB Chain, Polygon and Avalanche
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-25 12:36
The Multichain team announced via a blog post on Friday that will adjust the cross-chain transaction fees for USDT starting from 2022-07-22 at 10:00 (UTC). The team said USDT cross-chain transaction fees to BNB chain, Polygon and Avalanche will be adjusted from 0% to 0.01%. Furthermore, the minimum transaction fees are 0.5 USDT, while the maximum transaction fees are 1,000 USDT.
Multichain, previously known as Anyswap, is a decentralized cross-chain swap protocol and bridge infrastructure. The Multichain platform supports multiple blockchains, which enables users to swap and bridge tokens across numerous chains on one platform.
MULTI, the native token of the Multichain ecosystem, is down by more than 2% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $4.02.
