11 projects integrated three Chainlink services last week

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Sunday that 11 projects adopted three of its services last week. The projects were spread across eight major blockchains, including BNBChain, Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Harmony, Fantom, Solana, and Optimism.

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

is down by 4.3% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.775 at press time.