copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-07-25)
Binance
2022-07-25 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.01T, down by -2.70% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,739 and $23,016 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,049, down by -2.83%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include BURGER, HIVE, and LTO, up by 16%, 16%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Series Of Class Action Lawsuits Filed Against Terra, Do Kwon And Affiliates
- Total Value in ETH 2.0 Deposit Contract hits an ATH of 13,152,149 ETH
- NFT Market Cap up down by 2.76 in 24H
- BTC Falls Below $22,000, Down 3.41% in 24 Hours
- Defi Data: Total Value Locked Is Down by 1.68% In 24H
- NFTs In A Nutshell: A Weekly Review
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 30, the Level Is Fear
- 236K BTC Sold by Large Institutions Since Terra’s Implosion in May
- Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Sees 3 Straight Negative Spikes After More Than A Year
- The Big Influence of Global M2 Money Supply on Crypto Markets
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8342 (-2.33%)
- ETH: $1536.45 (-4.19%)
- BNB: $256.7 (-2.58%)
- XRP: $0.3468 (-3.93%)
- ADA: $0.4966 (-4.26%)
- SOL: $39.12 (-4.21%)
- DOGE: $0.06546 (-4.44%)
- DOT: $7.14 (-4.93%)
- MATIC: $0.8292 (-4.95%)
- AVAX: $22.23 (-7.72%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BURGER/BUSD (+16%)
- HIVE/BUSD (+16%)
- LTO/BUSD (+14%)
View full text