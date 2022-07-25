Binance Market Update (2022-07-25)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.01T, down by -2.70% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,739 and $23,016 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,049, down by -2.83%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include BURGER , HIVE , and LTO , up by 16%, 16%, and 14%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: