Binance Market Update (2022-07-24)
Binance
2022-07-24 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 2.70% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,224 and $22,912 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,698, up by 1.95%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include BURGER, ORN, and LOKA, up by 24%, 22%, and 17%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- The Big Influence of Global M2 Money Supply on Crypto Markets
- Weekend Watch: Ethereum Taps $1,600, Cardano Spikes 5%
- Ethereum to Hit $14K in Less Than a Decade (Survey)
- Crypto Payments More Popular in LATAM and EMEA Countries (Report)
- Utel University allows crypto payments for Tuition fees in 34 different Crypto coins including Shiba Inu
- My Big Coin Founder Convicted, Faces Several Years in Jail
- Half of South Africans Will Invest in Crypto If Banks Provided Such Services: Survey
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.885 (+0.55%)
- ETH: $1602.66 (+5.93%)
- BNB: $262.1 (+2.58%)
- XRP: $0.3613 (+2.15%)
- ADA: $0.5168 (+7.35%)
- SOL: $40.82 (+3.71%)
- DOGE: $0.06792 (+1.52%)
- DOT: $7.42 (+3.06%)
- MATIC: $0.8772 (+5.17%)
- AVAX: $23.93 (+2.97%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BURGER/BUSD (+24%)
- ORN/BUSD (+22%)
- LOKA/BUSD (+17%)
