Binance Market Update (2022-07-24)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 2.70% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,224 and $22,912 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,698, up by 1.95%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include BURGER , ORN , and LOKA , up by 24%, 22%, and 17%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: