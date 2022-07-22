Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Sees 3 Straight Negative Spikes After More Than A Year

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Sees 3 Straight Negative Spikes After More Than A Year

Hououin Kyouma - Bitcoinist
2022-07-25 02:00
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin mining difficulty’s latest negative adjustment means the metric has now seen three consecutive downspikes for the first time in more than a year.

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Suffers Third Straight Negative Adjustment

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, miner capitulation has meant that the hashrate has gone down recently, resulting in the difficulty going down.
The “mining hashrate” is an indicator that measures the total amount of computing power connected to the Bitcoin blockchain.
The total hashrate can be thought of as a representation of the competition between the miners on the network. Higher values of the metric mean more mining rigs are connected to the network and hence there is more competition between the individual machines.
On the other hand, lower values of the indicator lead to lesser competition for everyone still connected to the network.
Another metric is the “mining difficulty.” Since the Bitcoin network has to maintain a constant “block production rate” (basically, it has to limit how many transactions can be handled per day), this mining difficulty keeps fluctuating to take into account for changes in the hashrate.
For example, when the hashrate suddenly rises up, miners start producing blocks faster than the limit. To counteract this, the network increases the difficulty during the next adjustment so that it becomes harder to mine and thus miners hash blocks slower.
The below chart shows the trend in the Bitcoin mining difficulty over the last couple of years:
Looks like the metric's value has plunged down recently | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the latest three Bitcoin mining difficulty adjustments have been negative ones. The most recent of these was the largest such spike in the past year.
The reason behind this trend is that due to the recent low mining profitability, many miners have been forced to capitulate and sell off their mining rigs. This has lead to a decrease in the hashrate, which has ultimately resulted in the difficulty observing a plummet.
The analyst in the post notes that miner capitulation has historically lead to the end of the bear market, which means the bottom could be near for the crypto.
View full text