Binance Market Update (2022-07-24)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 3.13% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,938 and $22,912 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,858, up by 2.89%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include BURGER , LOKA , and ORN , up by 31%, 18%, and 17%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: