Binance Market Update (2022-07-24)
Binance
2022-07-24 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 3.13% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,938 and $22,912 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,858, up by 2.89%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include BURGER, LOKA, and ORN, up by 31%, 18%, and 17%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- The Big Influence of Global M2 Money Supply on Crypto Markets
- Weekend Watch: Ethereum Taps $1,600, Cardano Spikes 5%
- Ethereum to Hit $14K in Less Than a Decade (Survey)
- Crypto Payments More Popular in LATAM and EMEA Countries (Report)
- Utel University allows crypto payments for Tuition fees in 34 different Crypto coins including Shiba Inu
- My Big Coin Founder Convicted, Faces Several Years in Jail
- Half of South Africans Will Invest in Crypto If Banks Provided Such Services: Survey
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.909 (+4.30%)
- ETH: $1613.01 (+5.82%)
- BNB: $264.8 (+3.16%)
- ADA: $0.5274 (+9.10%)
- XRP: $0.3659 (+3.16%)
- SOL: $41.21 (+2.54%)
- DOGE: $0.06869 (+1.82%)
- DOT: $7.49 (+3.31%)
- MATIC: $0.8894 (+5.79%)
- AVAX: $24.07 (+2.16%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BURGER/BUSD (+31%)
- LOKA/BUSD (+18%)
- ORN/BUSD (+17%)
View full text