The Big Influence of Global M2 Money Supply on Crypto Markets

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

The Big Influence of Global M2 Money Supply on Crypto Markets

Martin Young - CryptoPotato
2022-07-24 10:58
In the early days, Bitcoin and crypto market cycles were largely influenced by halving events. These happen approximately every four years, or every 210,000 blocks, when the block reward for miners is halved.
The next one is due on May 5, 2024, dropping the reward to 3.125 BTC from the current of 6.25 BTC.
However, there could be greater influences over Bitcoin and crypto markets in the form of the M2 money supply. This metric appears to be highly correlated with market movements over the past decade.
Global Macro Investor founder and CEO Raoul Pal posted a chart comparing global deviation from the trend of M2 money supply compared to crypto market capitalization on July 22 to illustrate.
Ok, two more charts and some thoughts…this time on crypto….
Is the accepted narrative of the BTC Halving cycle what drives the BTC cycle (and all crypto) or is it the macro?
Im starting to think it’s all about the macro
This is global M2 YoY vs Crypto market cap #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/sSB7CaVFdE
— Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) July 21, 2022

Follow The Money

The M2 money supply, also referred to as “M2 Money Stock,” is a measure of the amount of currency in circulation. It includes M1 money, which is physical cash and deposits, in addition to currency that is “less liquid,” such as bank savings accounts.
M2 money supply growth rates have slumped this year as inflation has surged. Pal commented that declining demand for crypto had caused the outflows, adding:
“That suggests that liquidity and currency debasement are the predominant drivers, as opposed to supply.”
It also stands to reason that more caution will be exercised with less money available to investors, especially with high-risk investments such as crypto. The cost of living crisis has exacerbated this in 2022, with most countries facing multi-decade inflation highs and surging consumer goods, fuel, and energy prices.
Pal commented that global M2 growth is turning. “Early days, but crypto is forward-looking in nature and turns earlier than most assets as its such long duration,” he added.

Crypto Bears Still Lurking

Crypto markets have indeed turned over the past week or so, but it is still early days, and bear markets are usually long drawn-out affairs. Over the past seven days, the crypto market cap has grown by 15%, reaching $1.1 trillion.
However, markets are still down almost 70% from their peak levels in November last year, and the current rally could be dead cat flavored.
Two significant events next week in the U.S. could send crypto south rapidly. The Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates again, which is generally bad news for risk-on assets.
Additionally, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) is set to release its advance estimate of second-quarter GDP (gross domestic product) growth on July 28. Two negative quarters in a row would spell a recession, which would also have a negative impact on crypto markets.
View full text