Binance Market Update (2022-07-24)
Binance
2022-07-24 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 0.28% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,938 and $22,835 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,689, up by 0.23%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MDT, WING, and TRB, up by 49%, 20%, and 18%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ethereum to Hit $14K in Less Than a Decade (Survey)
- Crypto Payments More Popular in LATAM and EMEA Countries (Report)
- Utel University allows crypto payments for Tuition fees in 34 different Crypto coins including Shiba Inu
- My Big Coin Founder Convicted, Faces Several Years in Jail
- Half of South Africans Will Invest in Crypto If Banks Provided Such Services: Survey
- ApeCoin DAO’s New Update Disappoints The Community, Here’s Why
- Bitcoin & Ethereum Price Poised for Prominent Pullbacks This Weekend, Here are Levels to Watch
- Divergent Views Over Digital Asset Mining Call For Closer Stakeholder Engagement
- DeFi Researcher Reveals What To Expect From Ethereum After ‘The Merge’
- Cardano Faced Scrutiny Because it is Not VC-Backed: Charles Hoskinson
- Central Bank of Indonesia Plans to Release Blockchain-Based Rupiah
- Silvergate CEO Sees More Near-Term Pain for Crypto but Still Bullish on Bitcoin Lending
- Ethereum Classic Soars 55% Weekly, Bitcoin Stalls at $23K (Weekend Watch)
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8779 (+1.16%)
- ETH: $1603.66 (+3.33%)
- BNB: $263.4 (-1.83%)
- ADA: $0.5195 (+7.33%)
- XRP: $0.3612 (+1.18%)
- SOL: $40.85 (+0.52%)
- DOGE: $0.0685 (+0.47%)
- DOT: $7.52 (+2.73%)
- MATIC: $0.8721 (+2.73%)
- AVAX: $24.09 (+0.50%)
Top gainers on Binance:
