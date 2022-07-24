Binance Market Update (2022-07-24)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 0.28% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,938 and $22,835 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,689, up by 0.23%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MDT , WING , and TRB , up by 49%, 20%, and 18%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: