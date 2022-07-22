Half of South Africans Will Invest in Crypto If Banks Provided Such Services: Survey

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Half of South Africans Will Invest in Crypto If Banks Provided Such Services: Survey

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2022-07-24 02:38
Merchants’ consumer survey found out that 53% of the South African participants have little to no knowledge of cryptocurrencies. Interestingly, almost half of the respondents said they would be more open to the digital asset realm if local banks provided such services.

South Africans Need More Education

The Johannesburg-based management company – Merchants – determined that only 14% of South Africans have considerable knowledge of the cryptocurrency industry. 23% of the participants remained neutral, while the vast majority (53%) said they had limited or no understanding of the matter.
Unsurprisingly, youngsters are more aware of digital assets than the older generations. Those aged 18 to 24 have better knowledge than any other demographic group.
According to the survey, crypto adoption in South Africa could be boosted if domestic banks embrace the asset class and provide educational programs to users. Almost every second participant said they will be more likely to invest in bitcoin or altcoins if local financial institutions offer such services. Explaining the effects of the possible move was Mat Conn – Group GRO at Merchants:
“There is a real opportunity for banks to get involved in cryptocurrency as it begins to really take off on the continent, rather than waiting until it is more established – by when consumers are likely to have a preferred platform or partner who they have built that trust with.”

South Africa’s Crypto Adoption Ranks Second in Africa

Despite having insufficient knowledge on the matter, a considerable proportion of the locals have already distributed some of their wealth in crypto.
A recent study carried out by the United Nations revealed that 7.1% of the county’s population, or approximately 4.2 million people, are HODLers. Thus, South Africa ranked second on the continent, falling behind Kenya, where the cryptocurrency adoption rate is 8.5%.
Earlier this month, Kuben Naidoo – Deputy Governor of the nation’s central bank – stated that digital assets, specifically bitcoin, could provide numerous advantages to the monetary system. Nonetheless, he argued that there is a lot of hype in the space, urging for the implementation of appropriate regulation.
Such rules are expected to become live in the next year, following which cryptocurrencies will classify as financial assets.
“We are not intent on regulating it as a currency as you can’t walk into a shop and use it to buy something. Instead, our view has changed to regulating (cryptocurrencies) as financial assets. There is a need to regulate it and bring it into the mainstream, but in a way that balances the hype and with the investor protection that is critical,” the executive said.
View full text