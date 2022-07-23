Binance Market Update (2022-07-23)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.02T, down by -1.35% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,938 and $23,000 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,268, down by -1.37%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BOND , MDT , and POND , up by 52%, 32%, and 26%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: