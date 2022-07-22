Bitso, a Mexico-affiliated crypto asset agency along with Utel University have collaborated together to facilitate Tuition Payments in 34 different crypto coins, with Shiba Inu (SHIB) as one of them.

Bitso is a major Mexican crypto exchange, with at least five million authorized consumers. On January 12th, 2022, this Mexico-based agency joined hands with Shiba Inu. On April 21st, Bitso allied with BitPay, a major crypto transaction processor worldwide, to officialize the protocol. Utel university, on the other hand, is a hub for students and graduates from more than 60 countries on all five continents. This globally enriched online institute provides different Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctorate degrees and is also associated with other major universities. The institute is academically equivalent to those in the U.S.

The Tweet originally in Spanish’s says :

Utel University is now able to allow transactions for tuition fees in Shiba Inu (SHIB) coins. This Mexico-affiliated University has students from nearly 11 nations, most of which belong to the U.S., Mexico, Chile, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, and Peru. With the growing advancement in the utility of cryptocurrencies, students are now welcome to transact their fees through the listed 34 crypto assets, which includes Shiba Inu (SHIB) too. This facility has been initiated for the students after the university collaborated with Bitso which is one of the major crypto agencies across the globe.

The crypto firm Bitso has announced the news of its partnership with Utel University through a recent post on Twitter.

With this alliance, Utel is now one of the first digitally abled institutes in Latin America to utilize digital assets as a well-organized, clear, and trustworthy way of transactions for the people associated with it.

The post Utel University allows crypto payments for Tuition fees in 34 different Crypto coins including Shiba Inu appeared first on Coinfea.