Utel University allows crypto payments for Tuition fees in 34 different Crypto coins including Shiba Inu

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Utel University allows crypto payments for Tuition fees in 34 different Crypto coins including Shiba Inu

Camila George - Coinfea
2022-07-24 05:16
Bitso, a Mexico-affiliated crypto asset agency along with Utel University have collaborated together to facilitate Tuition Payments in 34 different crypto coins, with Shiba Inu (SHIB) as one of them.
Bitso is a major Mexican crypto exchange, with at least five million authorized consumers. On January 12th, 2022, this Mexico-based agency joined hands with Shiba Inu. On April 21st, Bitso allied with BitPay, a major crypto transaction processor worldwide, to officialize the protocol. Utel university, on the other hand, is a hub for students and graduates from more than 60 countries on all five continents. This globally enriched online institute provides different Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctorate degrees and is also associated with other major universities. The institute is academically equivalent to those in the U.S.
The Tweet originally in Spanish’s says :
Utel University is now able to allow transactions for tuition fees in Shiba Inu (SHIB) coins. This Mexico-affiliated University has students from nearly 11 nations, most of which belong to the U.S., Mexico, Chile, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, and Peru. With the growing advancement in the utility of cryptocurrencies, students are now welcome to transact their fees through the listed 34 crypto assets, which includes Shiba Inu (SHIB) too. This facility has been initiated for the students after the university collaborated with Bitso which is one of the major crypto agencies across the globe.
The crypto firm Bitso has announced the news of its partnership with Utel University through a recent post on Twitter.
With this alliance, Utel is now one of the first digitally abled institutes in Latin America to utilize digital assets as a well-organized, clear, and trustworthy way of transactions for the people associated with it.
The post Utel University allows crypto payments for Tuition fees in 34 different Crypto coins including Shiba Inu appeared first on Coinfea.
View full text