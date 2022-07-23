copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-07-23)
Binance
2022-07-23 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.02T, down by -3.35% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,060 and $23,346 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,216, down by -4.62%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include BOND, MDT, and POND, up by 55%, 41%, and 18%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- ApeCoin DAO’s New Update Disappoints The Community, Here’s Why
- Bitcoin & Ethereum Price Poised for Prominent Pullbacks This Weekend, Here are Levels to Watch
- Divergent Views Over Digital Asset Mining Call For Closer Stakeholder Engagement
- DeFi Researcher Reveals What To Expect From Ethereum After ‘The Merge’
- Cardano Faced Scrutiny Because it is Not VC-Backed: Charles Hoskinson
- Central Bank of Indonesia Plans to Release Blockchain-Based Rupiah
- Silvergate CEO Sees More Near-Term Pain for Crypto but Still Bullish on Bitcoin Lending
- Ethereum Classic Soars 55% Weekly, Bitcoin Stalls at $23K (Weekend Watch)
- Binance CEO “CZ” Bullish On Crypto Market Ahead Of FOMC Meet
- BlockFi Claims Having $1.8B in Outstanding Loans in Q2
- After Tesla, Did Microstrategy Liquidated its Bitcoin Holdings? Decoding The Truth
- Epic Games CEO Reaffirms NFT Stance After Minecraft Rejection
- After Dismissing Staff, Compass Mining Deploys 25,000 Additional ASIC Miners
- Bitcoin Miners In Profit As Mining Difficulty Eases
- Morgan Stanley’s gamble on Bitcoin fails, appeal its Users to Buy Poor Bonds
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8301 (-3.01%)
- ETH: $1524.13 (-3.18%)
- BNB: $256.8 (-3.42%)
- XRP: $0.3547 (-1.61%)
- ADA: $0.4836 (-1.75%)
- SOL: $40.2 (-3.60%)
- DOGE: $0.06749 (-1.52%)
- DOT: $7.25 (-3.72%)
- MATIC: $0.8406 (-2.81%)
- AVAX: $23.56 (-2.93%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text