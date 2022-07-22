DeFi Researcher Reveals What To Expect From Ethereum After ‘The Merge’

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

DeFi Researcher Reveals What To Expect From Ethereum After ‘The Merge’

Olivia Brooke - ZyCrypto
2022-07-23 13:10
“The Merge” from Ethereum is one of the most anticipated events within the crypto community. As enthusiasts – both Ethereum proponents and non-proponents – await this crucial event, there are speculations on what the effects will be on the Ethereum network. A former DeFi researcher from Celsius has outlined some things to expect.

ETH inflation rate will drop from 0.22% to 4.3% post-merge

Defi researcher Vivek Raman, mentioned a few things the crypto community should expect on the Ethereum blockchain post-merge. One of which is that the fees on the Ethereum layer-1 network will not be reduced.
“Fees are a function of blockspace demand, NOT consensus mechanism,” he said, noting that even though The Merge will see the Ethereum blockchain transition from a PoW to a PoS consensus mechanism, the fees on ETH layer-1 will remain the same.
Raman further pointed out that the crypto community should not expect structural sell pressure from ETH issuance within 6 to 12 months after The Merge. This is because the rewards for staked ETH cannot be withdrawn until the network permits withdrawals which would not happen immediately.
He also mentioned that the inflation rate for the ETH asset after The Merge is likely to drop to 0.22% from the prevailing 4.3% rate. Raman further asked the crypto space to expect higher security on the Ethereum blockchain post-merge because ETH under the PoS mechanism would cost more to attack.
Raman noted an increase in ETH staking yield by 50% and better sustainability on the Ethereum blockchain than on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Crypto Winter rages on

The Merge is expected to launch in August of this year fully. The crypto community expects improvements have made the event the most awaited one in the space.
The Crypto Winter has not been kind to ETH as the asset has for some time been hitting lows only a few could expect. Market sentiment plays a crucial role in the price movements of crypto assets, and it is not farfetched to expect a positive response from the price of ETH when The Merge is rolled out with its plethora of benefits.
Lately, the Ethereum team rolled out the Gray Glacier network upgrade on 29 June, which adjusted the parameters of the Ice Age/Difficulty Bomb by pushing it back 700,000 blocks as a means to increase mining difficulty. As of press time, ETH trades at $1,526, with an 11% increase in the past seven days.
View full text