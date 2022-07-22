ApeCoin DAO’s New Update Disappoints The Community, Here’s Why

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

ApeCoin DAO’s New Update Disappoints The Community, Here’s Why

Varinder Singh - Coingape
2022-07-23 14:01
The ApeCoin DAO in a tweet today announced the launch of a robust ApeCoin (APE) staking system in Autumn. The community is disappointed with the delay in the implementation of ApeCoin staking and criticized the APE Foundation for being less transparent regarding updates.
Moreover, the ApeCoin DAO has selected Horizen Labs to build and manage the staking system for the DAO. It’s the same company Yuga Labs partnered with in October 2021 to launch ApeCoin (APE).

ApeCoin DAO to Launch APE Staking in Autumn

APE Foundation in a press release on July 23 announced an update on progress regarding the ApeCoin (APE) staking system, which was passed under the AIP-21 and AIP-22 proposals in May. After a thorough evaluation of multiple responses, the Foundation has selected Horizen Labs to build and manage the APE staking system under the guidelines set under the proposals.
Moreover, the foundation believes the successful implementation of the staking system would take 12-16 weeks. The expected launch of staking will be in the Autumn, which specifically means in October or November.
“Staking is important for our community and something we need to get right. We anticipate that a robust staking system will be launched this Autumn.”
The community is disappointed with the delay in staking and transparency from the APE Foundation. Many believes the 12-16 weeks timeframe starts after the proposals were passed. Moreover, the community seeks answers on the dates and stages of development regarding selection, costs, and launch as minimal information are available.
Furthermore, the community urges the DAO to provide more frequent and transparent updates on the progress regarding the staking. Many concerns over the possibility of APE staking lining up perfectly with ApeCoin “launch partners” APE unlocks.

APE Prices Falls After the Delay

ApeCoin (APE) prices recovered over 50% in a week on the back of rising trading volume. But the APE price has corrected significantly as a result of the delay.
In the last 24 hours, the ApeCoin (APE) price has fallen more than 6%, with the price currently trading at $6.35.
View full text