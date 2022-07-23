Binance Market Update (2022-07-23)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, down by -1.67% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,501 and $23,763 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,633, down by -2.91%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include BOND , CHESS , and BICO , up by 76%, 18%, and 16%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: