Bitcoin & Ethereum Price Poised for Prominent Pullbacks This Weekend, Here are Levels to Watch

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin & Ethereum Price Poised for Prominent Pullbacks This Weekend, Here are Levels to Watch

Sahana Vibhute - Coinpedia
2022-07-23 13:25
The crypto space continues to hover within the same regions as the top 2 cryptos have drastically reduced their volatility. Bitcoin is unable to surpass $23,000 while not willing to drop below $22,500. On the other hand, the Ethereum price after being rejected from levels above $1600, manages to maintain its stand above $1500.
While the crypto space may believe that the current phase could be an accumulation of strength before a massive leg up, the assets are probably losing out their grip over the bullish trend.

Bitcoin(BTC) Price Display Signs of Weakness

Bitcoin price currently appears to be calm and conserving strength to resume moving upwards, but being materialistic, the bulls are close to getting exhausted. The asset after the recent rejection from $24,200 is constantly forming lower highs and lows, inclining towards descending trend. A significant bearish divergence is seen with the asset and the indicators, that point out a drag could be fast approaching.
The BTC price despite the recent rejection still holds within the rising channel and a strong rebound is presumed by many. However, the RSI is displaying a bearish divergence due to which the price may break down from the channel anytime from now. The immediate support is luckily around $21,000 where the bulls are expected to re-enter the game.
If not the price may continue tanking down finding a strong base for a rebound which may be around $20,000.

Ethereum (ETH) Price May Drop Within a Week

ETH price as mentioned before has respected the lower support levels during all times when the market remained consolidated. However, the assets have displayed a notable bearish divergence and are hence expected to shed off some gains in the upcoming week.
Similar price action as Bitcoin is withnessed with ETH price as it tends to follow the star crypto. Therefore, as the RSI is slashing hard, the possibility of price draining below $1300 surfaces. Hence, as analyst predicts, a notable price drain may be expected in the upcoming week. It may not impact the long-time holders but swing traders may feel the drain.
The post Bitcoin & Ethereum Price Poised for Prominent Pullbacks This Weekend, Here are Levels to Watch appeared first on Coinpedia - Fintech & Cryptocurreny News Media| Crypto Guide
View full text