copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-07-22)
Binance
2022-07-22 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, down by -1.79% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,545 and $23,763 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,581, down by -2.66%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include SUPER, ACA, and BTG, up by 25%, 21%, and 19%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ether Breaks $1.6K on Merge Hype; Crypto Funds Price In July Rate HikeCrypto majors gained on Friday with ether (ETH) breaking the $1,600 level amid a run-up in broader equity markets in Asia and Europe.
- OTC Weekly Trading Insights - Jul 22, 2022: BTC finally rallies!Read the Binance OTC team's weekly trading insights report.
- Citi Says Crypto Contagion Appears to Have CeasedWith numerous brokers and market makers making counterparty exposure disclosures, Celsius filing Chapter 11, and staked ether (stETH) returning towards parity, it is likely crypto contagion fears have peaked in the interim, Citi (C) said in a research report on Wednesday.
- Weekly Market Highlights - Jul 22, 2022
- SEC Labels Nine Tokens As Securities
- Basho Development Phase; Cardano Undergoes Upgrades
- Aave DAO Governance Executes $1 Million Token Swap With Balancer
- Former Coinbase Product Manager Accused of Insider Trading
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8529 (-3.41%)
- ETH: $1526.51 (-3.25%)
- BNB: $261.7 (-1.06%)
- XRP: $0.3553 (-2.79%)
- ADA: $0.48 (-3.63%)
- SOL: $40.21 (-8.28%)
- DOGE: $0.06688 (-4.32%)
- DOT: $7.33 (-2.91%)
- MATIC: $0.8477 (-6.54%)
- AVAX: $23.72 (-6.32%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SUPER/BUSD (+25%)
- ACA/BUSD (+21%)
- BTG/BUSD (+19%)
View full text