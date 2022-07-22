Epic Games CEO Reaffirms NFT Stance After Minecraft Rejection

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Epic Games CEO Reaffirms NFT Stance After Minecraft Rejection

Hououin Kyouma - Bitcoinist
2022-07-23 03:56
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has responded to Minecraft rejecting NFTs by reaffirming his stance regarding the matter.

Minecraft Says No To NFTs, Epic Games Tim Sweeney Keeps Open View

A couple of days back, the super popular videogame Minecraft released an official statement in relation to non-fungible tokens and blockchain technology.
The company was of the opinion that NFTs don’t align with the game’s values of creative inclusion and playing together.
“NFTs are not inclusive of all our community and create a scenario of the haves and the have-nots,” said the announcement. “The speculative pricing and investment mentality around NFTs takes the focus away from playing the game and encourages profiteering, which we think is inconsistent with the long-term joy and success of our players.”
Following this view, Mojang, the developer behind the game, has disallowed the use of non-fungible tokens and other applications of blockchain-based technology on the platform.
Last year, Valve’s Steam announced a ban of crypto and NFT-related games on the PC gaming store. As a reply, competitor Epic Games Store welcomed such videogames on their platform with open arms.
Yesterday, one Twitter user asked Tim Sweeney, the founder and CEO of Epic Games, as to whether the company will now also take a similar stance as Minecraft.
“Developers should be free to decide how to build their games, and you are free to decide whether to play them,” said Sweeney in a response. “I believe stores and operating system makers shouldn’t interfere by forcing their views onto others. We definitely won’t.”
While Minecraft rejected NFTs on its platform, the Japanese videogame company Square Enix announced its new NFT project on the same day.

State Of The Market

After facing dwindling trading volumes for many months, the NFT market finally showed some high activity during the start of May, providing some hope to investors.
However, the surge didn’t last too long, and the subsequent plunge took volumes down by around 90%. The below chart shows the trend in the weekly non-fungible token trading volumes over the past year.
Looks like the volumes have been very low in recent weeks | Source: NonFungible
In the last couple of months, the NFT weekly volumes have stayed around $233 million, a pretty low value when compared to the normal for last year.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $23.1k, up 12% in the past week.
The value of the crypto seems to have been moving sideways over the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
View full text