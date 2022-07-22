Binance Market Update (2022-07-22)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 2.60% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,635 and $23,763 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,288, up by 2.85%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SUPER , BTG , and BOND , up by 41%, 25%, and 21%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: