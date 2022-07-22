Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Quietly Dumping Bitcoin (BTC)? This Could Be Proof

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Quietly Dumping Bitcoin (BTC)? This Could Be Proof

Anvesh Reddy - Coingape
2022-07-22 14:38
Just when Bitcoin is holding on to the $23,000 level after long time, data on huge sale activity shows contrasting signs. It is well established that Michael Saylor’s Microstrategy is the largest institutional investor in Bitcoin. Meanwhile, data from Crypto Quant suggests that the company is perhaps secretly selling some of its Bitcoin holdings. It is also possible that the business intelligence service provider could reveal the selling activity sometime in near future.

Michael Saylor Bitcoin Wallet On Selling Spree?

According to yourdefiguide on Crypto Quant, the main Microstrategy wallet is believed to have already sold 132,382 Bitcoin. The said wallet 1P5ZEDWTKTFGxQjZphgWPQUpe554WKDfHQ is rumored to be belonging to Michael Saylor’s company. It is believed that “all of MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin is stored in 2 single sig addresses.” Starting this week, BTC was sent from the Microstrategy wallet to various exchange wallets including Coinbase. Between July 18 and July 21, the Bitcoin holdings were sold at $21,687.84 each.

Was The Bitcoin Transferred To Exchanges For Selling?

However, it is still not clear whether the Bitcoin transfer was made with an intent to sale or not. Saylor, on the other hand, did not make any announcement on the company’s sale of Bitcoin so far. In fact, he tweeted on Tuesday, “Stick with #Bitcoin.” He also tweeted saying that the world needs money that won’t crash, indicating that Bitcoin is crash-proof.
“It is unclear for what purpose this BTC is being sent to Coinbase. Is it for selling? Is it for custody? He (Saylor) has not announced anything yet. But if he sells that will cause a large sentiment shift among many BTC maxis.”
Meanwhile, Bitcoin jumped nearly 12% over the past one week. As of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $23,485, down 0.67% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. In the beginning of July, Bitcoin was trading at the range of $18,885.
After the cryptocurrency market crashed recently due to the credit crisis, Microstrategy attracted heavy unrealized losses. The loss was said to be over $1 billion.
  • About author
  • Disclaimer
Anvesh reports major developments around crypto adoption and price analysis. Having been associated with the industry since 2016, Anvesh is a strong advocate of decentralized technologies. Follow Anvesh on Twitter at @AnveshReddyBTC and reach him out at [email protected] The presented content may include the personal opinion of the author and is subject to market condition. Do your market research before investing in cryptocurrencies. The author or the publication does not hold any responsibility for your personal financial loss.
This article first appeared on Coingape,com
View full text