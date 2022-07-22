Breaking: California Approves Major Bitcoin Regulation As BTC Looks At $28K

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Breaking: California Approves Major Bitcoin Regulation As BTC Looks At $28K

Varinder Singh - Coingape
2022-07-22 14:13
Donating cryptocurrencies to state and local political candidates is now allowed in California. The Fair Political Practices Commission has approved new rules allowing candidates to accept crypto donations, including Bitcoin. However, candidates need to convert them immediately to US dollars.
The move comes at a time when California aims to become a “crypto capital” in the U.S. In May, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to foster innovation through crypto and blockchain technology.

California Political Action Committees Can Accept Crypto and Bitcoin Donations

California’s Fair Political Practices Commission approved new rules allowing political candidates to accept donations in crypto such as Bitcoin, reported Los Angeles Times on July 22. The new rules will be effective after 60 days.
However, crypto donations must be converted to US dollars immediately with the help of a registered cryptocurrency processor that records the name, address, occupation, and employer of each contributor.
Interestingly, California was one of the nine states that prohibited crypto donations to political candidates. With the passing of new rules, California becomes the 13th state, along with Washington D.C., to allow crypto and bitcoin donations to political campaigns.
Whereas, candidates running for federal offices can already accept crypto donations. Several crypto-focused political action committees are looking to invest big for electing a crypto-friendly U.S. president in the next Presidential Elections in 2024.
The U.S. looks to strengthen crypto regulations as crypto adoption is increasing in the country. It will allow companies to operate under the proposed bipartisan crypto bill.

BTC Price Looks to Reach $28K

Bitcoin has a splendid rally this week. The BTC price looks to surpass the 200 WMA waiting for a breakout above $23.8k.
According to crypto analysts such as Michaël van de Poppe and Rekt Capital, the Bitcoin (BTC) price can hit $28k if it breaks above $23.8k. Currently, BTC price is trading over the $23.5k level, up 4% in the last 24 hours.
  • About author
  • Disclaimer
Varinder is a Technical Writer and Editor, Technology Enthusiast, and Analytical Thinker. Fascinated by Disruptive Technologies, he has shared his knowledge about Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet of Things. He has been associated with the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry for a substantial period and is currently covering all the latest updates and developments in the crypto industry. The presented content may include the personal opinion of the author and is subject to market condition. Do your market research before investing in cryptocurrencies. The author or the publication does not hold any responsibility for your personal financial loss.
This article first appeared on Coingape.com
View full text