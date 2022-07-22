Curve Hints At Its Own Stablecoin, Will It Meet The Terra Fate

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Curve Hints At Its Own Stablecoin, Will It Meet The Terra Fate

Nidhish Shanker - Coingape
2022-07-22 13:08
Curve, an on-chain Ethereum liquidity pool, could be in the plans of making its own stablecoin. Curve Finance is a widely popular platform used for stablecoin trading. However, a tweet from SCB 10X, a holding company of the SCBX group, reveals that a stablecoin from Curve could be imminent.
Curve Finance allows for the exchange of ERC-20 tokens from different ecosystems with low fees and low slippage.
If true, it will be the second major stablecoin released in a short period of time. AAVE also announced the launch of its stablecoin, GHO.

The Information So Far

In an interview with Kelvin Koh, co-founder of the Spartan Group, the CEO of Curve, Michael Egorov, hinted at the launch of a stablecoin. He also revealed in the interview that the token would be over-collateralized. However, he did not reveal any more information about the project.
Mrblocktw, a member of Curve Finance, also shared an image that displays a project with the name “curve-stablecoin”. Another Curve discord member revealed that the stablecoin will be first released on their Github.
According to Yahoo Finance, the token will be minted against liquidity provider positions, making it similar to the MakerDAO stablecoin DAI. DAI is also created through an overcollateralized loan and payment. It is also based on an ERC-20 that makes sure that its value is pegged to $1.

The Controversy Surrounding Stablecoins

Stablecoins aims to reduce the volatility of trading in the crypto market. Its value is often pegged to an underlying asset such as a dollar or euro.
Stablecoins recently came in the news due to the infamous Terra and LUNA crash. Terra was an algorithmic stablecoin, that crashed due to the loss of its peg to the dollar. Many believe that the Terra crash was the event that brought about the ensuing crypto bear market.
While any opinion on the stability of Curve’s stablecoin is not possible without more details, Egorov was asked in his interview about the difference between Terra and DAI. He revealed that Terra was collateralized by LUNA, which in turn depended on Terra’s success. On the other hand, DAI is backed by assets that do not depend upon its success.
  • About author
  • Disclaimer
Nidhish is a technology enthusiast, whose aim is to find elegant technical solutions to solve some of society's biggest issues. He is a firm believer of decentralization and wants to work on the mainstream adoption of Blockchain. He is also big into almost every popular sports and loves to converse on a wide variety of topics. The presented content may include the personal opinion of the author and is subject to market condition. Do your market research before investing in cryptocurrencies. The author or the publication does not hold any responsibility for your personal financial loss.
This article first appeared on Coingape.com
View full text