Decentraland introduces its Mac desktop client beta

Decentraland announced in a tweet on Thursday that a Mac desktop client beta is now live. With the Decentraland Mac desktop client, users can enjoy better graphics and a faster and more stable connection. The Decentraland team had asked its community to help prepare the client for a full launch by sharing feedback.

Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. One of the main features of the platform is the ability to purchase land in its virtual reality & build on it.

Decentraland’s MANA is up by 6.08% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $0.9704.