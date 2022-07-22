copy link
Axie Infinity deployed updates to its Origin game
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-22 12:29
The Axie Infinity team informed its community via Twitter on Thursday that it was deploying updates to its Origin game. As a result, the game will be down until maintenance is complete.
The updates include; improved server performance, fixing an exploit that allowed a player to disconnect from a game to get a win, matches will be automatically canceled after 60 seconds if both players are not ready, fixing an issue where changing resolution would not work as intended, and more.
Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired digital pet universe built on the Ethereum blockchain where anyone can earn token rewards through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.
AXS, the native token of the Axie Infinity ecosystem, is up by more than 5% today and currently trades at $16.22.
