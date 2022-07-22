Axie Infinity deployed updates to its Origin game

The Axie Infinity team informed its community via Twitter on Thursday that it was deploying updates to its Origin game. As a result, the game will be down until maintenance is complete.

The updates include; improved server performance, fixing an exploit that allowed a player to disconnect from a game to get a win, matches will be automatically canceled after 60 seconds if both players are not ready, fixing an issue where changing resolution would not work as intended, and more.

Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired digital pet universe built on the Ethereum blockchain where anyone can earn token rewards through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.