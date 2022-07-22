Pancakeswap submits a new farm rewards adjustment proposal

The Pancakeswap team has informed its community of a new farm rewards adjustment proposal. The proposal seeks to reduce CAKE rewards on certain farms, which will mean those rewards will be distributed back across all other existing farms. If approved, the proposal will also give Pancakeswap the capacity to add more new Syrup Pool/farm combos.

The team added that the purpose of these proposals is to redirect CAKE rewards given to farms that are underperforming and give them to farms that are providing the most value. In other words, redistributing farm rewards from the farms mentioned below will boost APRs for all other farms.