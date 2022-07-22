Polygon announces a partnership with Kaleido

The Polygon team announced in a blog post on Thursday that it has partnered with enterprise-grade Web3 infrastructure platform Kaleido. The collaboration will give businesses the power to build custom blockchains tailored to their needs.

Polygon added that Kaleido would leverage Polygon Edge, a modular framework for bootstrapping Ethereum-compatible networks, to meet surging demand from enterprises looking to launch services in Web3. Polygon Edge is available on Kaleido starting July 21. The offering will also eventually include Polygon Supernets, a fast-track for building application-specific chains, as well as other Polygon-leading technologies.