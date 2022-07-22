Binance Market Update (2022-07-22)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 2.95% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,341 and $23,355 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,310, up by 1.92%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include SUPER , BTG , and CRV , up by 36%, 28%, and 22%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: