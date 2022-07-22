copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-22)
Binance
2022-07-22 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 2.95% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,341 and $23,355 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,310, up by 1.92%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include SUPER, BTG, and CRV, up by 36%, 28%, and 22%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Weekly Market Highlights - Jul 22, 2022
- SEC Labels Nine Tokens As Securities
- Basho Development Phase; Cardano Undergoes Upgrades
- Aave DAO Governance Executes $1 Million Token Swap With Balancer
- Former Coinbase Product Manager Accused of Insider Trading
- Vitalik Buterin Discusses Ethereum's Upcoming 'Merge' and 'Surge' at EthCC in ParisEthereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin spoke about the longer-term future of the network to attendees at the annual Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC) in Paris on Thursday.
- JPM Sees Crypto Retail Demand Improving, End of 'Intense' Deleveraging PhaseDemand among retail investors in the crypto market is improving and the "intense phase" of deleveraging appears to be over, JPMorgan (JPM) said in a report on Thursday.
- Dogecoin's DOGE Sees Volatile Trading After UpgradeDevelopers behind memecoin Dogecoin have released its Core 1.14.6 upgrade in early Asian hours on Thursday, a GitHub listing shows.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9165 (+2.90%)
- ETH: $1620.97 (+8.83%)
- BNB: $269.2 (+5.07%)
- XRP: $0.3663 (+2.52%)
- ADA: $0.5015 (+2.45%)
- SOL: $43.34 (+5.48%)
- DOGE: $0.07048 (+2.70%)
- DOT: $7.75 (+5.30%)
- MATIC: $0.9093 (+3.61%)
- AVAX: $25.11 (+6.58%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SUPER/BUSD (+36%)
- BTG/BUSD (+28%)
- CRV/BUSD (+22%)
View full text