Funding Rates Return To Neutral Following Bitcoin Relief Rally

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Funding Rates Return To Neutral Following Bitcoin Relief Rally

Best Owie - NewsBTC
2022-07-22 04:10
Bitcoin funding rates had seen a very negative month between mid-June and mid-July. The funding rates, which had previously remained muted, quickly declined below neutral and proceeded to spend the next one month on this level. However, there is a significant change as last week saw funding rates return to neutral.

Funding Rate Recovers On Exchanges

The bitcoin funding rates had been touching low points as the price of the digital asset struggled. This was concerning given that funding rates were expected to improve as the digital asset began to basically trade at what was described as a “discount.” This would not be farther from the truth, as funding rates fell to their lowest points this June. It indicated that perp traders were still bearish on the cryptocurrency and refrained from moving in.
Last week would come with good news as funding rates returned to neutral and stayed there. Binance and Bybit crypto exchanges both recorded funding rate levels of 0.01%. The return to neutral came as the price of bitcoin started a relief rally that saw it break above $23,000.
Funding rates return to neutral | Source: Arcane Research
Open interest had also followed the same route, although it retraced during the week when the price fell once more. It showed that there is still a lot of leveraging going on in the market since the bitcoin open interest was not much different from what was recorded the prior week, even with the decline.

Bitcoin Traders Turning Bullish

The recovery of bitcoin funding rates to a neutral level is a testament to the returning positive sentiment among traders and investors. It definitely does not signal that the market has returned to its previously bullish phase, but it is an indication that investors are now looking favorably at the bitcoin and crypto market at large.
It tracks along with the Fear & Greed index which has now moved out of the ‘Extreme Fear’ territory for the first time in almost three months. It saw an incredible bounce from last week’s sentiment, with a score of 18 putting it in extreme fear. Although the market is still fearful, the recovery is seeing faith return to the market. It is also evidenced in the buying pressure that has been building this week.
The correlation of the funding rates with the price of bitcoin can either be good or bad from here on out, depending on how well the cryptocurrency performs in the market. If it continues its recovery trend, then funding rates may return above neutral for the first time in more than two months.
View full text