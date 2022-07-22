Former Coinbase Product Manager Accused of Insider Trading

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Former Coinbase Product Manager Accused of Insider Trading

Felix Mollen - CryptoPotato
2022-07-22 00:55
On July 21, the U.S. Department of Justice filed an indictment against Ishan Wahi, a former Coinbase manager, and two other individuals for obtaining approximately $1.5 million through cryptocurrency insider trading on the Coinbase exchange.
According to the Department of Justice, this is the first case of insider trading in the crypto industry. The defendants used their privileged knowledge while working at Coinbase to sell information to others and invest in cryptocurrencies scheduled for listing on the exchange.
Ishan Wahi and his brother Nikhil Wahi were arrested this morning in Seattle, Washington. Wahi’s partner and friend Sameer Ramani is still free but wanted.

Ishan Wahi Used His Coinbase Position To Commit Fraud

Wahi had access to exclusive messaging groups for high-ranking Coinbase employees. Because of this, he received privileged information about the exact date on which some cryptocurrencies would be listed on the platform, being able to invest large amounts of money before other people.
A Twitter post was critical to this investigation. The account reported that someone purchased “hundreds of thousands of dollars of tokens exclusively featured in the Coinbase Asset Listing post about 24 hours before it was published.” Coinbase replied and assured that it was already conducting the appropriate investigations, adding that whoever engaged in these fraudulent activities would be immediately fired and referred for prosecution.
After a month of investigations, Coinbase tracked down Wahi and scheduled him for a meeting on May 16, but the evening before the meeting, Wahi purchased a one-way flight to India. He couldn’t get away because he was arrested at the airport. Before his arrest, Wahi sent several messages to his brother and business partner, alerting them of the investigation.
All three defendants face conspiracy charges and wire fraud, each carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years. However, the maximum penalty can only be determined by the judge.

Crypto Crime Doesn’t Pay

Coinbase has a long track of collaborating with US authorities, both helping them fight crime and shaping their business to comply with federal regulators.
For Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney, these charges will serve as a reminder of U.S. authorities’ effectiveness in fighting crime, even breaking the myth that the Web3 is untouchable and outside the law.
“Today’s charges are a further reminder that Web3 is not a law-free zone. Just last month, I announced the first ever insider trading case involving NFTs, and today I announce the first ever insider trading case involving cryptocurrency markets. Our message with these charges is clear: fraud is fraud, whether it occurs on the blockchain or on Wall Street.”
Michael J. Driscoll, FBI Assistant Director, said that even though the fraud committed was on a cryptocurrency exchange and not in a traditional market, today’s action demonstrates “the FBI’s commitment to protecting the integrity of all financial markets.”
View full text