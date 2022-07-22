Finnish Customs Sold Seized Almost 2,000 Bitcoins

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Finnish Customs Sold Seized Almost 2,000 Bitcoins

Chayanika Deka - CryptoPotato
2022-07-22 02:21
Finnish customs have reportedly 1,889.1 BTC with the help of two brokers, gaining over 46.5 million euros (over $47 million).

Selling Seized Bitcoins

According to the official announcement, the customs seized the funds during drug busts and had been legally forfeited to the state following court rulings. The bulk of the digital assets in various criminal investigations was confiscated in raids before 2018. Last year’s bull run catapulted the stash’s worth to $130 million. However, failing to time the market right cost the authorities a significant fortune.
Finland revealed plans to donate seized Bitcoin to Ukraine in April this year. The country’s ruling body has unveiled multiple operations against drug lords, traffickers, and other criminals over the past years.
The government said it was willing to donate as much as $77 million worth of Bitcoin to war-torn Ukraine. Despite a mixed reaction from the community members across the globe, the donation was approved by the Finnish Parliament within the second supplementary budget this summer.
A government official was then quoted saying,
“Of course, no universal money is earmarked that way. But here, as if mentally, this money from bitcoins is earmarked so that it can be used to support Ukraine.”
Currently, there are about 90 BTC still in Customs’ possession, awaiting a valid judgment of forfeiture.

DOJ Seizes and Forfeits Nearly $500,000

There are no set rules regarding the confiscated Bitcoin, but several countries have sold off such funds.
A lot of institutions in the United States, for one, like the Internal Revenue Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the Post Office, the FBI, etc., have been confiscating cryptocurrencies for years. These assets are usually sold in public auctions conducted by the US Marshals Service, a law enforcement agency within the Department of Justice (DOJ).
The Justice Department recently announced seizing and forfeiting nearly $500,000 from North Korean ransomware entities and their conspirators. A portion of the confiscated funds include ransoms paid by health care providers in Kansas and Colorado. The investigation helped the agency identify a previously unknown ransomware strain.
Last year, the French government announced the auction of 611 Bitcoin seized during the GateHub hack investigation.
View full text