Binance CEO: Avoid Crypto Exchanges That Need Funding To Survive

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of the Binance, has offered advice to the cryptocurrency community in response to the recurrent cases of cryptocurrency platforms blocking users’ accounts and preventing them from accessing their funds.

On July 21, CEO Zhao tweeted, “Choose exchangers carefully. Avoid exchanges that require funding to operate. He made a remark in response to the report that the Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex has stopped accepting withdrawals of digital currency “until further notice.”

Another one bites to the dust.

Choose exchanges wisely.

Avoid exchanges that need to raise money to survive. https://t.co/iSSDGGaUNL

— CZ

Binance (@cz_binance) July 21, 2022