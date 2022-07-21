copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-21)
Binance
2022-07-21 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -0.93% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,341 and $23,800 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,185, down by -2.03%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include NMR, ENS, and CRV, up by 30%, 21%, and 15%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Vitalik Buterin Discusses Ethereum's Upcoming 'Merge' and 'Surge' at EthCC in ParisEthereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin spoke about the longer-term future of the network to attendees at the annual Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC) in Paris on Thursday.
- JPM Sees Crypto Retail Demand Improving, End of 'Intense' Deleveraging PhaseDemand among retail investors in the crypto market is improving and the "intense phase" of deleveraging appears to be over, JPMorgan (JPM) said in a report on Thursday.
- Dogecoin's DOGE Sees Volatile Trading After UpgradeDevelopers behind memecoin Dogecoin have released its Core 1.14.6 upgrade in early Asian hours on Thursday, a GitHub listing shows.
- Vitalik Buterin Thanks Shiba Inu Community as Grant Program BeginsThe first cohort of an Artificial Intelligence grant program backed by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin was announced yesterday, with Buterin thanking the Shiba Inu community for making the fellowships possible.
- Moonbirds NFT Sales Slashed by $460 Million Creating New Higher-Low
- Number of Ethereum Addresses in Profit (7dMA) hits 1-month high
- Defi Data: Total Value Locked Is Down by 2.14% In 24H
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 34, the Level Is Fear
- Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Planning New Fund for Web3, Crypto: Report
- Silvergate Crypto Deposits Remain Healthy Amidst Market Downturn
- Minecraft Bans NFTs, Sending One In-Game Builder’s Token Spiraling
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9175 (-6.43%)
- ETH: $1577.32 (+1.67%)
- BNB: $264.3 (+0.15%)
- XRP: $0.3654 (-1.11%)
- ADA: $0.4978 (-1.50%)
- SOL: $43.8 (+1.34%)
- DOGE: $0.06989 (-1.77%)
- DOT: $7.55 (-1.69%)
- MATIC: $0.907 (+7.40%)
- AVAX: $25.3 (+4.16%)
Top gainers on Binance:
