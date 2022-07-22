Yuga Labs appeals NFT groups to stay alert of a ‘Threat Group’

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Yuga Labs appeals NFT groups to stay alert of a ‘Threat Group’

Camila George - Coinfea
2022-07-22 04:05
Yuga Labs has generated a warning appeal against a “persistent threat group” for a “coordinated attack” from their side aiming at the firms related to non-fundable tokens. According to the recent post on Twitter by Yuga Labs, the parent company of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), it had warned the traders about the aforementioned phishing group’s modus operandi.
On July 19, appealing to its clients to be extra vigilant, the firm posted a tweet claiming that (from past uncertain days), the firm’s security dept. is tracking a threat group. The tweet further claimed that the modus operandi of this group is to violate an NFT body by causing trouble in their social media accounts.
Although Yuga Labs hasn’t issued any official declaration or a detailed version of the leads, so as to reveal how the firm has got its hands on this group preparing an attack, till now. Additionally, Yuga’s security team has even not answered the questions asked by the media with respect to this issue.
Anyway, Yuga has warned its followers of the possibilities of a similar social media violation phishing attack by frauds even before. In June 2022, Gordon Goner, a pseudonymous co-founder announced another such caution, appealing a violation of Yuga’s digital media openings.
Again, another attack in the past months had resulted in the loss of 32 BAYC NFTs pricing 200 ETH as Yuga’s Discord servers were hacked. In the same way, at the beginning of the year, BAYC received two other attacks, that too within a gap of a couple of weeks.
View full text