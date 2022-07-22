Yuga Labs appeals NFT groups to stay alert of a ‘Threat Group’

Yuga Labs has generated a warning appeal against a “persistent threat group” for a “coordinated attack” from their side aiming at the firms related to non-fundable tokens. According to the recent post on Twitter by Yuga Labs, the parent company of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), it had warned the traders about the aforementioned phishing group’s modus operandi.

On July 19, appealing to its clients to be extra vigilant, the firm posted a tweet claiming that (from past uncertain days), the firm’s security dept. is tracking a threat group. The tweet further claimed that the modus operandi of this group is to violate an NFT body by causing trouble in their social media accounts.

Although Yuga Labs hasn’t issued any official declaration or a detailed version of the leads, so as to reveal how the firm has got its hands on this group preparing an attack, till now. Additionally, Yuga’s security team has even not answered the questions asked by the media with respect to this issue.

Anyway, Yuga has warned its followers of the possibilities of a similar social media violation phishing attack by frauds even before. In June 2022, Gordon Goner, a pseudonymous co-founder announced another such caution, appealing a violation of Yuga’s digital media openings.

Again, another attack in the past months had resulted in the loss of 32 BAYC NFTs pricing 200 ETH as Yuga’s Discord servers were hacked. In the same way, at the beginning of the year, BAYC received two other attacks, that too within a gap of a couple of weeks.