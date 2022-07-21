Binance Market Update (2022-07-21)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, down by -5.21% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,341 and $24,206 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,642, down by -6.35%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include NMR , ENS , and ATOM , up by 29%, 11%, and 8%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: