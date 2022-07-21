Blockchain Caste Certificates Get Delivered to Tribal Groups in Remote Indian Area

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Blockchain Caste Certificates Get Delivered to Tribal Groups in Remote Indian Area

Amitoj Singh - CoinDesk
2022-07-21 15:16
As many as 65,000 tribal members from a remote Indian region in the western state of Maharashtra have begun getting immutable blockchain caste certificates.
The project, announced in March, is aimed at blocking leaks and corruption in the supply chain of welfare schemes assisting the tribals and other disadvantaged groups in the country.

Political corruption led to the idea

The endeavor is the brainchild of Shubham Gupta, 28, an officer of the Indian Administrative Services. Gupta conceived the idea after encountering a former elected politician in his area of jurisdiction who had fraudulently acquired tribal land by presenting himself as a tribal with a fake caste certificate.
While the politician had been convicted by the Supreme Court of India, it took Gupta's administrative muscle to make him return the land to the tribals. It was just one of a large number of cases of politicians and job-seekers using fake caste certificates to win benefits.

"Nobody here knows what crypto is but..."

"Today, as a start, we are delivering 100 caste certificates which are built on blockchain through a paper representation with a verifiable QR code," said Gupta, who is effectively the administrative head of the Etapalli sub-division of Gadchiroli (in the state of Maharashtra).
Of the region's 250,000 population, roughly 80%, or 200,000, are tribal members. The first phase of the project will see the delivery of certificates to 65,000 tribals.
Gupta: "Everyone thinks of development as providing basic livelihood needs like food, bamboos for shelter, a cow or a goat (through animal husbandry schemes), but nobody has thought of equity for them, probably because the people here are not tech savvy. So, what I tried to do was give them equity through exposure so that their children may learn about blockchain and do something in the future."
India's caste system remains a deeply entrenched reality, and despite laws such as the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, social discrimination and atrocities against backward castes continue to persist. Of the country's 1.3 billion population, more than 40% belongs to backward castes, and 9% are tribals.
While the implementation is being done by a three man government team led by Gupta, Legit Doc – a private platform using blockchain to make tamper-proof digital documents – commissioned through a government process, brought the idea to life on the Polygon protocol.
"We are using polygon to make caste certificates impossible to forge and easily verifiable," said Neil Martis, co-Founder and project lead at LegitDoc.

Gupta sold shoes as a child

As a 15-year old, Gupta used to work in his father's shoe shop in Dahanu, a small town his family had moved to after suffering setbacks in the major northwestern city of Jaipur.
"My sister and I had no option but to take a 5:50 am train from Dahanu to Vapi everyday," recalled Gupta. "As a bigger city, Vapi offered us proper schooling. We would take the return train at 1:30 pm so that I could come back by 3 pm to run the shoe shop till 10 pm."
Gupta made four attempts to get a top rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), India's premier central recruitment agency for all Group "A" officers. He didn't qualify the first time, but ranked 6th in the country in his final attempt.
"It was during my preparations for the UPSC exams that I was fascinated by blockchain technology," Gupta said.
In a coincidence, Gupta's blockchain caste certificate project happens to be starting on the same day when India for the first time has elected a tribal member as its president, with Droupadi Murmu garnering a majority of votes.
View full text