Aavegotchi integrates Chainlink VRF on Polygon
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-21 12:37
The Chainlink team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that Aavegotchi has integrated its Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on the Polygon network. Aavegotchi is an NFT gaming protocol.
The integration means that Aavegotchi now has access to a tamper-proof and auditable source of randomness needed to help determine the base amount of Gotchus Alchemica tokens stored in a parcel of land in a provably fair and transparent manner.
Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is down by 6.24% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.854 at press time.
