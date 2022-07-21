Aavegotchi integrates Chainlink VRF on Polygon

The Chainlink team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that Aavegotchi has integrated its Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on the Polygon network. Aavegotchi is an NFT gaming protocol.

The integration means that Aavegotchi now has access to a tamper-proof and auditable source of randomness needed to help determine the base amount of Gotchus Alchemica tokens stored in a parcel of land in a provably fair and transparent manner.