Women in Data launch on the Hedera network

HBAR Foundation, the development team behind the Hedera blockchain, announced via a blog post on Wednesday that Women in Data has launched on the Hedera network.

Women in Data (WiD) is an international nonprofit organization concerned about the prospect of gender equality in a data-driven future. HBAR Foundation said Women in Data is providing members of its community easy access to NFTs and a Hedera wallet, whilst also delivering Web3 education, awareness, and a sense of belonging to a growing community of women. Soon members will also be rewarded with a Women in Data HTS token for completing educational courses.

Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.