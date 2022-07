The Kava Network team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that Kava Cave has joined its Kava Rise program. Kava Cave offers a unique platform to earn a higher APR on KAVA returns without any deposit fee. Kava Rise is a $750 million on-chain developer incentive designed to attract the most innovative developers to the Kava Network.

aims to become the default DeFi platform by providing stablecoins and decentralized lending against all major crypto assets.

KAVA

is down by 8.79% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $1.763 at press time.