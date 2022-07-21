The Sandbox partners with Agoria

The Sandbox announced in a blog post on Wednesday that it has partnered with Agoria. Agoria is a French multi-disciplinary artist and DJ. The partnership is designed to create a conceptual “Agoriaverse” in The Sandbox.

The Sandbox added that the goal of the collaboration is to transpose Agoria’s ideas and concepts into his LAND in The Sandbox to produce a unique metaverse experience that reflects the diversity of his talents and his vision.