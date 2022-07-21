Dogecoin's DOGE Sees Volatile Trading After Upgrade

Developers behind memecoin Dogecoin have released its Core 1.14.6 upgrade in early Asian hours on Thursday, a GitHub listing shows.

#Dogecoin Core 1.14.6 is now released, live and current! With a good number of improvements under the hood and some nice new features in the UI. Get it here -- https://t.co/OWZQOhMu6H this is definitely a recommended update for everyone! — Dogecoin Developers (@dogecoin_devs) July 21, 2022

The minor version release introduces essential security updates and changes to network efficiency.

Security-related fixes include changes to alert messages and increased transaction download system reliability, allowing developers to download historical transactions.

The release changed the recommended dust limit for all participants on the Dogecoin network to 0.01 DOGE from the earlier 1 DOGE. Dust limits are thresholds encoded in the Dogecoin that denote the minimum amount of currency used for a transaction to be processed on the chain.

Wallet operators can also identify if any transactions are stuck, have not been mined, or are not in the mempool. This prevents the node from sending out old transactions that got lost.

Another wallet-related fix allows node operators to change the maximum number of connections their node allows without needing to restart allowing for more fine-grained control of the node's network capacities.

A new RPC method, rescan, has been added to allow node operators to rescan the chain for wallet transactions from a certain height, as per developer documents. “This can help speed up the rescan process for keys known to be generated after a certain date or block height,” developers explained in the release.

Dogecoin’s native DOGE tokens saw volatile trading in the past 24 hours. Prices fell some 9%, regressing almost all gains from Tuesday’s run as traders took profits on their positions. However, the tokens are up 11% for the week.

Despite the price volatility, DOGE-tracked futures saw some $5 million in liquidations, suggesting the moves were mainly spot driven.