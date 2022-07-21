Vitalik Buterin Thanks Shiba Inu Community as Grant Program Begins

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Vitalik Buterin Thanks Shiba Inu Community as Grant Program Begins

Shaurya Malwa - CoinDesk
2022-07-21 08:59
The first cohort of an Artificial Intelligence grant program backed by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin was announced yesterday, with Buterin thanking the Shiba Inu community for making the fellowships possible.
“Big thanks to the Shiba Inu community, whose cryptocurrency made these fellowships possible,” Buterin said in response to a tweet announcing the fellows.
Big thanks to the Shiba Inu community, whose cryptocurrency made these fellowships possible!
— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) July 20, 2022
Called the Vitalik Buterin Ph.D. Fellowship in AI Existential Safety, the grant is for students starting Ph.D. programs in 2022 in the United States, UK, or Canada, who plan to work on AI existential safety research.
Grant fellows also include existing Ph.D. students who would not otherwise have funding to work on AI existential safety research.
The program will fund eight students for five years of their Ph.D. with extension funding possible, as per a post. The annual funding will cover tuition, fees, and the stipend of the student’s Ph.D. program up to $40,000, as well as a fund of $10,000 that can be used for research-related expenses such as travel and computing.
A postdoctoral fellowship, another grant program, will provide funding for one student with an annual $80,000 stipend and a fund of up to $10,000.
The fellowships have little to do with Shiba Inu, but Buterin’s likely acknowledged the memecoin’s community because Shiba Inu developers had sent 50% of the token's total supply last year to remove it from circulation. The tokens amounted to billions of dollars at the time.
Buterin, however, didn’t sell the tokens for a neat profit. Instead, he chose to burn or destroy 90% of the tokens sent to his wallet and donated the remaining to charity.
This included a 50 trillion SHIB donation, valued at over $1 billion, at the time to India Covid Crypto Relief Fund, a nonprofit set up by the Indian government to provide care to citizens during the pandemic.
View full text