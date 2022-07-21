copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-21)
2022-07-21 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, down by -2.66% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,634 and $24,283 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,875, down by -2.10%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include NMR, BOND, and PROM, up by 27%, 13%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Number of Ethereum Addresses in Profit (7dMA) hits 1-month high
- Defi Data: Total Value Locked Is Down by 2.14% In 24H
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 34, the Level Is Fear
- Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Planning New Fund for Web3, Crypto: Report
- Silvergate Crypto Deposits Remain Healthy Amidst Market Downturn
- Minecraft Bans NFTs, Sending One In-Game Builder’s Token Spiraling
- The Sandbox Brings on Security Firm BrandShield to Prevent Rising NFT FraudsMetaverse gaming firm The Sandbox has signed on BrandShield (BRSD), an online threat detection company, to ensure the safety of crypto wallets and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its marketplace.
- Polygon Deploys ZK Rollup Testnet; Eyes Mainnet LaunchAt the Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC) in Paris on Tuesday, Ethereum scaling solution Polygon announced the launch of Polygon zkEVM, which the company described as a "major leap forward" in the world of Zero Knowledge technology.
- Solana's New Daily Address Growth Outpaces Other Blockchains, SOL JumpsActive wallets on the Solana network grew 58% this year, outpacing some other blockchains despite a market-wide price decline.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8613 (-7.13%)
- ETH: $1490.37 (-2.73%)
- BNB: $256.1 (-3.18%)
- XRP: $0.3572 (-3.33%)
- ADA: $0.4895 (-6.55%)
- SOL: $41.1 (-6.48%)
- DOGE: $0.06863 (-6.60%)
- DOT: $7.36 (-4.79%)
- MATIC: $0.8769 (-2.99%)
- AVAX: $23.56 (-4.54%)
Top gainers on Binance:
