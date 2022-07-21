Binance Market Update (2022-07-21)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, down by -2.66% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,634 and $24,283 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,875, down by -2.10%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include NMR , BOND , and PROM , up by 27%, 13%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: