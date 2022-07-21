Ethereum’s Kaleido Collaborates With Polygon for Web3 Adoption

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum’s Kaleido Collaborates With Polygon for Web3 Adoption

Ian Allison - Coindesk
2022-07-21 07:00

Bringing the long-awaited convergence between public and private blockchains a step closer, enterprise Ethereum platform Kaleido is teaming up with Polygon, the popular scaling service.

Unveiled on Thursday at Ethereum’s annual community gathering in Paris, EthCC, Polygon Edge offers businesses a user-friendly, cloud-based system connected to the Ethereum mainnet. Polygon Edge offers companies a choice of high to zero gas fee models, depending on the transaction requirements.

Historically, blue chip companies have looked to create private blockchains to keep control of their data and stay within existing regulations. However, these firms are now being drawn to the transparency of public chains, driven by the growing interest in Web3, decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

“We’ve been saying for years the enterprise blockchain segment, that popped up in 2015, would come together with these public ecosystems,” Kaleido founder Steve Cerveny said in an interview. “Now we are seeing enterprise NFTs that are references to digital twins and real world things and all kinds of utility being created and happening now in 2022.”

Polygon is developing a whole range of clever overlay and side channel systems to make Ethereum, with its congestion and high gas costs, fast and affordable. But an additional scaling layer is required, which Cerveny calls “app-chains.” This is a kind of dedicated blockchain for an application, he said, that comes with additional choices out of the box when it comes to intuitively bridging Ethereum.

For example, if an enterprise customer wants to set up a stablecoin, that might require high gas fees on the Ethereum mainnet to some extent, Cerveny said. A second tier of transactions could use the Polygon mainnet and would incur a smaller fee, he noted. Then there are a large percentage of use cases and transaction loads that need to be zero gas fees, he added.

“We are bringing along a framework that offers the power to choose. It’s as simple as a different flag on the API to choose a super-special transaction, or something very high volume with a different mix of security and decentralization,” Cerveny said. “Making it that simple to build on really does unlock a lot more zeros in the scaling equation.”

View full text